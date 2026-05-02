Dem Rep. Vindman: Iran Didn’t Want a Nuclear Weapon

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) argued that “Iran has not demonstrated a desire to get a nuclear weapon. In fact, there was a fatwa issued by the previous ayatollah prohibiting a nuclear weapon.”

Vindman said that, during his appearance before Congress earlier in the week, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “claimed, repeatedly, that, imagine Iran with a nuclear weapon. Well, guess what? Iran did not have a nuclear weapon. Iran has not demonstrated a desire to get a nuclear weapon. In fact, there was a fatwa issued by the previous ayatollah prohibiting a nuclear weapon. The assessments were that there was no nuclear weapon.”

He continued, “Now, obviously, that would be an unacceptable outcome, but it is an absolute fabrication to claim that they were on the verge of a nuclear weapon, especially eight or nine months now, or I guess a little bit more, since we obliterated their capabilities last year. It’s outrageous, and it’s nonsensical.”

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