Newsom: Rail Isn’t Costing $231B, ‘We Put It Back on Track’, ‘Making This Project Work’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) rejected the cost estimate of $231 billion for rail in the state and also argued that “It goes back three administrations. I had inherited a mess. We put it back on track.” Newsom also said that he can only make up for his time “as Governor over the last seven years.”

Host Bill Maher said, “Gavin, you’ve got to get rid of the train. I say this as a friend, you’ve got to let that train go. You’ve got to let the train go. It’s up to 231 billion.”

Newsom responded, “No, it’s not. … We’re doing a $119 million segment, we’ve got it back on track. It goes back three administrations. I had inherited a mess. We put it back on track. All the environmental work is behind us. We’re actually laying the track, all the legal litigation, all the land issues are all behind us. We’re actually making this project work. And so, that’s a fact.”

Newsom added that “you can’t make up for the past. I can only make up for my segment, literally and definitively, as Governor over the last seven years.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett