Michigan Becomes Ground Zero in Immigration Fight as Trump Moves to End Third World Migration

Michigan is about to become ground zero in America’s immigration fight as federal enforcement operations and detention capacity expand. At the same time, President Trump unveils sweeping plans to permanently halt migration from Third World countries and reverse millions of Biden‑era admissions following the murder of a National Guardsman in Washington, D.C., allegedly by a refugee from Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials expanded the North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin, Michigan. The capacity more than doubled to over 1,200 detainees — up from about 500 during the summer months, according to a report from Michigan Live. In contrast, the Michigan Supreme Court issued a mandamus this week restricting local law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with ICE immigration enforcement operations.

Michigan Supreme Court’s 2025 Rule on Immigration Arrests:

The court issued a rule limiting when local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The rule aims to prevent local police from acting as de facto immigration agents, citing concerns about community trust and constitutional overreach.

This move aligns Michigan with other states pushing back against federal immigration enforcement.

Earlier this week, ICE officers and agents were seen on the streets of Dearborn, Michigan, perhaps signaling an expansion of immigration enforcement actions in the state. A video went viral on social media showing ICE officers making arrests along a roadway in Dearborn.

This comes just before the murder of West Virginia National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom and the violent assault on fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe on Wednesday. The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was admitted to the U.S. following the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under Operation Allies Welcome.

Per a report by Breitbart News:

According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro, Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe were both uniformed members of the West Virginia National Guard, deployed under President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at securing the nation’s capital. Both soldiers had been sworn in less than 24 hours prior to the attack. Pirro stated that Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in September 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, carried out the attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. She described the shooting as targeted, noting that Lakanwal drove across the country from his residence in Bellingham, Washington, specifically to reach the capital.

In the wake of the shooting, President Trump unveiled plans to permanently halt migration from Third World nations and roll back millions of Biden‑era admissions, Breitbart Texas reported. The sweeping initiative, still awaiting formal orders, would strip federal benefits from noncitizens, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport foreign nationals deemed public charges or security risks, all under a bold “reverse migration” strategy to restore America’s system.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, President Trump announced he will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” to give the U.S. immigration system time to recover from the disastrous policies of the Biden administration. The president said he will “terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen.”

“This attack underscores the single-greatest national security threat facing our nation,” the president continued. We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden and we must take all necessary action to remove any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.”

“We’re not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country,” Trump added.