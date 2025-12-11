REPORT: Border Patrol Agents in Struggle Before Shooting near Rio Grande

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to Midway Road in Rio Grande City on Thursday after a confrontation between U.S. Border Patrol agents and suspects escalated into gunfire near the riverbank. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed agents were involved in a struggle before shots were fired.

Local news outlets in South Texas report that Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents were involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon near the state’s border with Mexico. The agents were involved in a struggle before the shooting, according to a statement from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office reported by ValleyCentral.com.

The shooting took place near Rio Grande City, Texas, near the riverbank on Midway Road, TimeNowNews reported.

At this time, it is not known if there were any injuries in the altercation or the shooting. No other information has been released.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assigned to Operation Lone Star teamed up with Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies to secure the scene. The investigation will be led by the Texas Rangers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials routinely conduct an internal investigation into agent-involved shootings like this.

This incident comes as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to find migrants who snuck past the border area, Breitbart Texas reported.

Despite a sharp decline in border “gotaways” under the Trump administration, cartel-connected smugglers continue to push migrants into Texas under life‑threatening conditions. Officials say the arrests highlight the ongoing danger posed by human smugglers who show “complete disregard for public safety and human life.”