Canadian Olympian Turned Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Boss Still Free After Mexico Raids Home

Mexico’s federal security forces raided multiple properties tied to Ryan Wedding — a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder accused of becoming a billion‑dollar cartel trafficker — but the FBI Most Wanted fugitive remains at large despite a sweeping operation that uncovered drugs, weapons, and luxury assets.

Mexican authorities announced the raids this week, targeting four locations in Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico believed to be connected to Wedding’s alleged criminal network. Officials seized methamphetamine, marijuana, ammunition, documents, artwork, and an astonishing 62 high‑end motorcycles, along with two “Olympic medals” whose origin has not been clarified. Wedding, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics, never medaled — raising questions about whether the items were trophies, collectibles, or part of a laundering scheme.

Wedding, 43, is wanted in the United States on charges of running a continuing criminal enterprise, large‑scale cocaine trafficking, money laundering, and ordering multiple murders tied to his organization. The FBI added him to its Ten Most Wanted list earlier this year and is offering up to $15 million for information leading to his capture — one of the highest rewards ever posted for a Canadian fugitive.

In November, Breitbart’s Paul Bois reported on Bondi’s announcement of placing Wedding on the Most Wanted list. FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Ryan Wedding and his associates allegedly imported tons of cocaine each year from Colombia through Mexico and onto the streets of US communities. His criminal activities and violent actions will not be tolerated, and this is a clear signal that the FBI will use our resources and expertise to find Ryan Wedding and bring him and his associates to justice.”

U.S. officials say Wedding built a sprawling drug‑smuggling pipeline that moved Colombian cocaine through Mexico and into American and Canadian markets, allegedly operating with the protection of the Sinaloa Cartel, the same organization once led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Investigators believe Wedding has been hiding somewhere in central Mexico, possibly in affluent suburbs west of Mexico City, where he was previously photographed.

The raids were carried out by Mexico’s Navy, National Guard, and Attorney General’s Office — an unusually heavy deployment that signals the level of U.S. pressure behind the manhunt. Despite the scale of the operation, Mexican authorities did not announce any arrests, and Wedding was not found at any of the targeted properties.

The fugitive’s network has also drawn scrutiny in Canada. A Toronto criminal‑defense lawyer, Deepak Paradkar, was recently arrested and accused of advising the murder of a federal witness connected to Wedding’s alleged trafficking organization. Paradkar was granted bail while he fights extradition to the United States.

Wedding’s case has become a diplomatic flashpoint, with U.S. officials urging Mexico to intensify efforts to locate him. The FBI has launched targeted social‑media campaigns in Mexico City and surrounding areas, pushing Spanish‑language ads featuring Wedding’s photo and reward amount.

For now, the former Olympian remains one of North America’s most elusive fugitives — a man who went from representing his country on the world stage to allegedly partnering with one of the most powerful drug cartels o n earth. And despite the latest raids, authorities appear no closer to bringing him in.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.