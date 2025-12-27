Family, Friends Frantically Search for San Antonio Woman Missing Since Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Family members, with the help of more than 100 friends and volunteers, continue to search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza-Olmos, who has been missing since Christmas Eve. Mendoza was last seen early Wednesday just outside her home on the Northwest side of Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the young woman was last seen leaving her residence on the 11000 block of Caspian Spring Road at approximately 7:00 am on foot. Authorities reviewed video evidence from a home security camera and showed an unknown individual, believed to be the young woman, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ended after no further motion was detected.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Mendoza-Olmos left the scene on foot as her vehicle remained at the location. The only items that authorities believe she carried on her person were a car key and possibly her driver’s license. Mendoza’s mother told authorities her daughter normally goes on a morning walk but was reported missing after failing to return within a reasonable time.

Family members of Mendoza spoke to KSAT12 News on Friday, sharing their grief as the search continues for the young woman. In their report, Mendoza’s mother held out hope, saying, “It’s very stressful, we love her. We want her with us. We hope she comes back.”

Friends of Mendoza told KSAT12 they feel something may not be right under the circumstances. One friend, Camila Estrella, said, “We’ll always be on the phone together when she walks.” Another, Isabella said, “It’s been very out of the normal. It’s not like her. She’s always been the one to always stalk on us and like, “why aren’t you doing this?’ [She would] make sure that her phone’s always charged.”

Family members and friends posted flyers around the neighborhood and searched the immediate area where Mendoza-Olmos went missing. Family members have travelled from as far as California to assist in the frantic search that has continued for more than two days since she went missing.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the small-statured young woman is 5’4” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a statewide Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert to widen the search for Mendoza-Olmos. According to the DPS, the alert remains active. It is designed to “assist state law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.”

