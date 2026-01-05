Texas Democrats Rage After Trump’s Daring Military Strike Captures Maduro: ‘Stupid War,’ ‘Illegal,’ ‘For Oil’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As U.S. forces executed one of the most decisive military operations in decades — a Trump‑ordered strike that sent 150 aircraft into Venezuela and delivered dictator Nicolás Maduro into American custody — Texas Democrats erupted in fury, blasting the mission as “stupid,” “illegal,” and driven by personal greed. Even as the world watched a hostile regime collapse without a single American casualty, some of the state’s loudest Democrat voices rushed to condemn the operation, accusing President Donald Trump of waging a “war for oil” and enriching himself while U.S. troops carried out a flawless takedown of a narco‑dictator

Reaction over the weekend from the most liberal of Texas Democrat congressional members ranged from calling the action “a stupid war” to alleging the action was taken to enrich President Trump personally.

Within hours of the news emerging that the operation that began with President Trump’s order to send in 150 aircraft on a bold mission to capture dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been successful, the negative commentary from the Texas Democrats flowed almost immediately.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a candidate for the U.S. Senate, minced no words in her post on Saturday, saying, “Trump promised no ‘new stupid wars’, yet he’s starting one with Venezuela without congressional approval. People can’t afford groceries, and millions are losing healthcare, but this is where his focus is.”

Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro was quick to attack the successful military action, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, describing it as an attempt by President Trump to gain personal enrichment, saying:

Trump is escalating his regime-change war in Venezuela. Early this morning, President Trump escalated an unconstitutional war. Without the approval of, consultation with or even notice to Congress, the Trump Administration invaded Venezuela and ousted Nicolás Maduro. I hope for the best for the Venezuelan people, but I’m concerned this regime change operation risks destabilizing the country further. The President’s motives are also dubious. He declared a few weeks ago that this operation was about oil and land. I fear that he will do what he has done in other parts of the world – use this conflict to enrich himself, his family, and his cronies.

One Texas lawmaker’s commentary on the military strike that captured Venezuela’s illegitimate leader suggested the act would only embolden authoritarian leaders worldwide.

In his Saturday social media post on X, Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) made the assertion, saying, “Trump’s illegal war for oil in Venezuela emboldens authoritarians everywhere to attack the small and the weak whenever they choose. In a press conference overflowing with more of his outlandish lies, Trump sought support for the very type of foreign intervention he has promised to oppose.”

Doggett added, “In his inaugural, he said success should be measured, ‘most importantly, by the wars we never get into.’ By his own standard, he’s failing— he has become the Bully-in-Chief, preying on the weak while abandoning the principles of peace and human rights that should define American leadership.”

Congressman Al Green (D-TX) went a step further, including a videotaped message within his Saturday social media post on X, asking questions about the President’s authority to carry out the successful military operation rather than providing commentary. At the same time, he waved his gold-handled cane.

In his taped message, Green said, “I oppose putting boots on the ground in Venezuela. I need to know by what authority does the President send our military into Venezuela, capture the president, bomb the country. I need to know and I’ve asked the Speaker of the House for a congressional briefing on this.”

The standout among Texas Democrats seemed to be recently pardoned Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX). Cuellar, who had been facing a trial in April on several corruption-related charges before receiving his December pardon from President Trump, took to social media on Saturday to post a lengthy statement on the military strike.

Cuellar broke ranks with his more liberal Democrat colleagues in the Lone Star state, praising the operation that delivered Maduro to the U.S. federal court system to face justice, comparing the fate of the dictator to the capture of Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega decades ago. Cuellar praised the operation, saying, “Today is an important moment for democracy, peace, and the future of children across Latin America and the United States. It offers hope to countless victims of narco-violence and supports our friends in Mexico and throughout the region who seek to live without fear, corruption, or criminal control.”

Unlike some of his Democrat colleagues, Cuellar’s statement included thanks to members of the military taking part in the operation. It urged the administration to deliver stability in Venezuela, saying, “I thank the men and women of our military and law enforcement for their courage and professionalism, and I urge that the next steps be guided by de-escalation, protection of innocent lives, regional stability, and respect for constitutional and international norms.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.