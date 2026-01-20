Minnesota Sanctuary Officials Let Accused Child Rapist Walk Free — ICE Forced to Make Arrest

ICE agents arrested Guatemalan national Samuel Eduardo Arevalo‑Hernandez after Cottonwood County, Minnesota, officials refused to honor a federal detainer and released the alleged child sex predator back into the community. The criminal alien is charged with two counts of third‑degree penetration of a child between the ages of 14 and 15. Offical assert that this is the type of person Minnesota officials chose to protect, not American citizens.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Task Force members were forced by sanctuary jail policies to make the arrest of Arevalo-Hernandez on the streets, rather than a safe transfer of a dangerous criminal alien in a secure facility. ICE officials posted that Cottonwood County officials refused to honor a detainer that would have enabled a peaceful, secure transfer. Instead, the public, the officers, and the criminal alien were all placed in danger by the felony arrest process on the streets.

Arevalo-Hernandez stands accused by a Minnesota prosecutor of two counts of third-degree penetration of a child under the age of 15, the post reveals. In Minnesota, this is considered a rape-level crime.

“This is who sanctuary city politicians and anti-ICE agitators are defending,” ICE officials stated.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported that two other accused sex offenders are at large in the St. Paul, Minnesota, area.

McLaughlin reported:

Lue Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, is wanted for sexual assault of a minor, rape, kidnapping, and domestic violence. Kongmeng Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, is wanted for sexual assault, gang activity, and assault. Both have final orders of removal from an Immigration Judge.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported on the arrests of dangerous criminal aliens arrested by ICE in Minnesota over the weekend. He stated these arrests included two convicted killers with deportation orders and two violent sex offenders.

DHS listed a sample of thecriminal aliens arrested:

Yang Koua Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for homicide and robbery. Moua is an admitted “Oriental Lo” gang member and was issued a final order of removal in 2013.

Tze Thao, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with a conviction for homicide. He was issued a final order of removal in 2015.

Blong Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for sexual assault and sodomy.

Arnoldo Jose Hernandez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with convictions for sexual assault and driving under the influence. Hernandez-Perez was issued a final order of removal in 2018.

DHS officials say the Minnesota releases are part of a nationwide breakdown in cooperation driven by sanctuary‑city politics—one that leaves violent predators on the streets while ICE officers are forced into high‑risk operations that should never be necessary. With accused child rapists and convicted killers still roaming free in the St. Paul area, federal authorities warn that local leaders are endangering their own communities by refusing to hand over criminal aliens already ordered removed from the United States.