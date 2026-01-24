Chaos Erupts in Minneapolis After Border Patrol Shooting as Crowds Clash With Federal Agents

Chaos exploded across a South Minneapolis community on Saturday after a Border Patrol agent‑involved shooting. Large crowds surged into the streets, swarmed federal personnel, and clashed with agents attempting to secure the scene. What began as a rapid gathering of onlookers quickly devolved into a volatile confrontation, with agitators blocking roads, surrounding vehicles, and forcing federal officers into defensive positions amid a fast‑escalating wave of unrest.

A video posted on social media by Gunther Eagleman shows the out-of-control crowds attempting to clash with ICE and Border Patrol agents. The video shows federal agents deploying tear gas to push back the crowd. “This is exactly why the Insurrection Act needs to be invoked!” Engleman stated.

DHS officials report that nearly 200 rioters quickly arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement officers and agents who were attempting to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

The riot broke out after federal agents shot an armed man near a local donut shop, Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported. Officials reported that the agents were “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.” The report says the man approached the agents with a 9mm handgun.

“This is 100% on Mayor Frey and Tim Walz,’ Eagleman posted in a second video showing the anarchy being perpetrated by the anti-ICE agitators.

At least one anti-ICE agitator appears to have suffered a broken leg during the ensuing skirmish. A video by Cam Higby shows agents loading the injured rioter into a pickup truck to take him to safety.

Department of Homeland Security officials posted a photograph of the handgun allegedly removed from the possession of the now-reportedly deceased man who allegedly attacked the agents.

DHS officials report that the agents attempted to disarm the suspect but the man violently resisted.

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene,” officials wrote. The suspect had two additional magazines on his person at the time of the shooting. He was not carrying identification.

“This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” the DHS statement continues.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins identified the gun as a Sig 320 Combat pistol.

As the investigation continues, federal officials warn that the violence erupting in Minneapolis reflects a rapidly deteriorating environment for immigration‑enforcement operations nationwide. Agents on the ground say the willingness of agitators to swarm an active shooting scene, obstruct medical aid, and physically confront federal officers marks a dangerous escalation that goes far beyond protest.

With assaults on ICE and Border Patrol personnel already surging in the city, Saturday’s riot underscores what officials describe as an increasingly volatile climate—one in which armed suspects, hostile crowds, and political rhetoric are converging to create unprecedented risks for the men and women tasked with enforcing federal law.