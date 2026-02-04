WATCH: Chinese National in Camouflage Caught After Sneaking Across Texas Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper arrested a Nicaraguan illegal alien for allegedly smuggling a carload of men as they headed to San Antonio. One of the passengers in the smuggling car was a Chinese illegal alien who apparently snuck across the border while wearing camouflage.

DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez, posted a video showing a trooper conducting a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry on U.S. Highway 277 in Maverick County, Texas, on January 30. The trooper identified the driver as Juan Alfonso Merlo Ibarra, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Nicaragua. The trooper arrested Melo for four counts of smuggling of persons, a state-level felony. The trooper transported the Nicaraguan illegal alien to the Maverick County jail to await trial.

The four occupants of the vehicle were identified as illegal aliens. All were wearing camouflage, the video shows.

One of the four illegal aliens was identified as BeiBei Liu, a 34-year-old Special Interest Alien (SIA) from China. It appears he and the others successfully sneaked across the border in camouflage before being picked up by the human smuggler for transport into the U.S. interior.

The other three illegal aliens were identified as Mexican. They, and the Chinese SIA were turned over to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents for processing and removal proceedings.

The following day, a trooper arrested a convicted sex offender after a traffic stop in Maverick County revealed he was allegedly smuggling three illegal aliens.

The trooper identified the driver as Kris Romar Hall. 71, a registered sex offender from Killeen, Texas. The trooper placed Hall under arrest for three counts of smuggling of persons and transported him to the Maverick County jail.

The Texas DPS Sex Offender website reports that a California court convicted Hall of Oral Copublation with a Child under the age of 14 in 2007. He registered in Killeen in November and changed his registration again in December.

The troopers in these arrests are assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. The arrests of these illegal alien “gotaways” illustrate the important role the Texas DPS troopers play in making sure “gotaways” are apprehended before making their way further into the U.S. interior.