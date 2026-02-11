Hoaxers Push Fake El Paso Highway Closure Memo After Mexican Cartel Drone Incursions Thwarted in El Paso

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has debunked a hoax spread by disinformation that claimed major highways in and out of El Paso would be closed for a ten-day period. The time frame cited in the fake correspondence matches the duration of a temporary flight restriction issued by the Federal Aviation Administration in the area related to a cartel drone incursion into the El Paso metropolitan area.

The Texas DPS issued an urgent notification on Wednesday that read:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning about a fake memo circulating online and through media outlets announcing temporary 10-day road closures in the El Paso area. This is a fake memo, and DPS is NOT closing the major highways-or any roads- in or out of the area over the next 10 days. At this time, it is unclear where the memo originated. No additional information is currently available. As a reminder, all official DPS communications will be issued by the DPS Media and Communications Office, designated PIOs and on official DPS social media channels.

The fake highway closure scheme to alarm El Paso residents after a cartel drone incursion near the city prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to shut down national-defense airspace over the city late Tuesday evening. In the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued to restrict aircraft operations in El Paso and parts of eastern New Mexico, the FAA listed the duration of the shutdown as 10 days. The measure was lifted early Wednesday morning.

The NOTAM likely inspired hoaxers to circulate fake highway-closure memoranda to further alarm travelers and residents in the border region near El Paso.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who says the airspace closure that covered a portion of his district should have involved better communication with the public. “Anytime there is a lack of adequate information, others will fill in the blanks for you,” the Texas congressman emphasized.

The hoaxers, according to Gonzales, may have seen the lack of specific information about the reason for the airspace shutdown as the perfect opportunity to spread misinformation about Texas roadways.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, thus far, specific information concerning the Mexican cartel’s drone incursion into El Paso airspace has not been released. Breitbart Texas has reported extensively on the use of weaponized drones by drug cartels to attack police and military forces in Mexico. The drones have been used to surveil police and military activities on both sides of the border as well.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.