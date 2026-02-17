Texas Woman Arrested for Hauling Illegal Alien Gotaways near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper uncovered a human‑smuggling operation on US‑90 in Kinney County after stopping a black Cadillac XT5 driven by a San Antonio woman. The trooper arrested the woman for allegedly transporting four illegal aliens— including two children from Belize — toward stash‑house destinations in Texas and Florida.

Texas DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez, posted a video on social media showing a traffic stop in Kinney County. The trooper, operating under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, became suspicious of possible alien smuggling activity and questioned the passengers in the Cadillac. During questioning, the trooper identified the passengers as illegal aliens who appeared to have illegally crossed the border without being apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

One of the passengers, an illegal alien from Honduras, admitted to paying $10,000 to be smuggled into the U.S. He claimed the destination for his journey was a stash house in Florida.

The female passenger, identified as a Belizean citizen, said she was traveling to a stash house in San Antonio with her two children, ages 6 and 8, Olivarez reported.

The trooper placed the San Antonio woman, identified as Georgina De Hoyos, under arrest on four counts of alien smuggling.

“Outstanding investigative work by our trooper — identifying the smuggling operation and ensuring the safe recovery of two young children,” Olivarez wrote.

Despite sustained enforcement pressure along the border, DPS troopers continue to intercept smugglers moving illegal immigrants deep into Texas — a reminder that individuals are still slipping past initial Border Patrol detection. These ongoing arrests underscore the national‑security risks posed by unscreened entrants and highlight the essential role Texas DPS and Operation Lone Star play in identifying smuggling activity and recovering those being transported into the interior.