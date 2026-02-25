WHATABEATDOWN: Watch Texas Whataburger Manager Beat Back Alleged Attacker with Trash Can

A viral video taken at a Whataburger in Paris, Texas, shows the restaurant manager repeatedly slamming a plastic trash can over the body of an unruly customer who allegedly ventured behind the counter and assaulted the manager. It is not known what the customer ordered, but the video shows what he was served.

According to a report by WFAA ABC 8, the incident occurred on Sunday in the small North Texas town, when a manager subdued a customer during the melee, captured on video by a customer. Police officers responded to the restaurant and were told by witnesses that the suspect had become verbally abusive toward the staff and was asked to leave by the manager. The man left but returned a short while later and allegedly assaulted the manager.

According to WFAA, the manager was able to subdue the man after a struggle behind the counter that involved the use of the plastic trash can to overcome the suspect. The manager then forced the man to exit the fast-food establishment.

Paris police officers and Lamar County deputies located the suspect, who was loitering outside the restaurant, and later identified him as 41-year-old Anthony William Newhuis of Spring, Texas. Officers believe Newhuis was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Newhuis was booked into a local jail following treatment, and according to authorities, deliberately flooded his jail cell, causing damage to the facility. Newhuis is now facing an additional charge related to the damage caused after his arrest. He is facing criminal charges of assault resulting in bodily injury, public intoxication, and criminal mischief (less than $750.00).

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain provided a statement to WFAA on the incident, saying, “At Whataburger, guest and employee safety are a top priority. We take incidents such as this seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.