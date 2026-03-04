Photos: Iranian Student Association at UTSA Express Gratitude to U.S. Military for Epic Fury Iran Strikes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Members of the Iranian Student Association at the University of Texas at San Antonio conducted outreach with fellow alumni to discuss the current conflict in Iran and the hardships Iranians face under the Khamenei regime. Representatives of the group met with staff members of the Army and Air Force ROTC department to deliver flowers and express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of U.S. military members serving in the Middle East.

As of Tuesday, six U.S. service members have been confirmed killed during Operation Epic Fury, Breitbart News reported.

The students were supported by friends and family members who gathered at the center of campus on Tuesday. The students handed flowers out to their fellow alumni and engaged in conversations about how devastating life has been for Iranians under the leadership of the recently killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime.

Breitbart Texas observed the interaction for hours on campus and spoke with several students who took time to speak with members of the Iranian student body. All interactions with the group were positive, with many students surprised to receive firsthand accounts from other students who lived under the regime’s control before coming to the United States.

Rojan, a member of the Iranian Student Association, spoke with a student who was born in Iran and immigrated to the United States as a child. Rojan explained how difficult it was to live under the rules of the regime for all citizens of Iran, especially women. Rojan explained to one student how criminal penalties and offenses under the Khamenei regime were meted out differently, “For crimes that involved the death penalty committed by a man, the victim’s family would have to provide payment and compensation to the family of the man who committed the act to see justice served, for a woman, the death penalty would be immediate,” Rojan added.

The students set up a display of photographs of Iranians killed or jailed by the regime during the recent protests in Iran, estimated to be in the tens of thousands. Another student, Ali, spoke to Breitbart Texas about his experience and the difficulty he has had trying to communicate with relatives still inside Iran. “I was lucky enough to speak to several relatives just a few days ago. They are safe and hopeful that things will end well,” Ali emphasized.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the Persian community has been very active in the Alamo City since the protests within Iran against the Khamenei regime over recent months began to gain momentum. Iranian Americans came out in force on Saturday in San Antonio to celebrate news of “Operation Epic Fury”, the joint U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran on Saturday. Revelers from the Persian community told Breitbart Texas that the news from President Trump that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strikes was “Icing on the cake.”

President Trump announced the death of the Ayatollah Saturday afternoon in a Truth Social post that read in part, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

