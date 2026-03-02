CENTCOM: Six U.S. Service Members Killed in Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) provided an update on Monday that six U.S. military service members have been killed as part of Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM explained that “the remains of two” U.S. service members who had been unaccounted for had been recovered.

“As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action,” CENTCOM said. “U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region.”

“The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” CENTCOM added.

CENTCOM added that “major combat operations continue.”

The update comes after CENTCOM shared earlier Monday that a fourth U.S. military service member died after having been “seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks.”

During a speech on Sunday, President Donald Trump referenced CENTCOM sharing that three U.S. service members had been killed in action, while five others were seriously wounded. Trump also paid respects to the U.S. service members, and admitted there would “likely be more” fallen before Operation Epic Fury ended.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said. “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded, and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”

The latest update from CENTCOM comes after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, with the intent to “destroy Iran’s stockpiles of missiles.”