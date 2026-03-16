‘Thank You, Trump’: Iranian Americans Rally in San Antonio as Strikes Hammer Khamenei Regime

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Members of the Iranian-American Community took to the streets shouting praise for the Trump administration’s actions in Iran that they say are bringing hope for freedom to 90 million citizens living under the brutal Khamenei regime. Dozens of Iranian Americans were cheered on by horn-honking motorists on Sunday as they rallied in hopes of freedom for relatives and friends in Iran.

The Persian community in the Alamo City has rallied week after week, expressing hope that freedom emerges from the darkness of internet blackouts at the hands of what is left of the Khamenei regime that continues to plague the country. Breitbart Texas visited the group that spent hours carrying signs of support for the United States and Israeli forces who are involved in the conflict.

The conflict began on February 28, with large-scale airstrikes targeting the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure that has thus far decimated missile production, naval vessels, and nuclear weapon production sites. As Breitbart News reported, Operation Epic Fury has entered its 16th day. On Sunday, President Trump continued to pressure the international community to help police the Strait of Hormuz, in comments to the Financial Times.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, for several weeks, the Persian community has faithfully gathered in and around San Antonio to rally in support of friends and relatives inside Iran who have not been heard from due to the internet blackouts imposed by the Khamenei regime. The mood once again at the rally held near several San Antonio theme parks was jovial and hopeful, but those in attendance also spoke in remembrance of the tens of thousands of protesters killed in Iran by the Khamenei regime.

Those present on Sunday proudly waved the Iranian Lion and Sun flag, formerly used by Iran until replaced by the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the Islamic revolution. Many carried the United States and Israeli flags and signs commemorating the hopeful end to 47 years of the brutal regime at the hands of America’s 47th President.

The group of Iranian Americans waved the flags of the United States, Israel, and the previous Lion and Sun flag of Iran as they shouted, “Thank you, Trump.” Some in the crowd of freedom rally-goers wore “Make America Great” hats and chanted along with rally leaders in praise of President Trump and in hopes of peace and justice for Iranians.

Sunday’s rally mirrored events held across the country by Iranian Americans who are hopeful that the current conflict will usher in a democratic government. Hundreds of Iranian Americans gathered near the White House on Saturday with similar hopes, according to a report by WUSA9. One demonstrator told WUSA9 that people in Iran are enduring daily attacks but believe the conflict could bring long-term change.

Many at San Antonio’s rally on Sunday carried photos of Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince and eldest son of the late Shah of Iran. Many in the group of rally goers hope Pahlavi will return to Iran to assist in the formation of a democratic government once the conflict ends.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.