San Antonio Iranian Americans Rally Against Khamenei as Trump Positions U.S. Armada Near Iran

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Nearly two hundred members of the Iranian American community in the Alamo City gathered over the weekend to show support for protesters in Iran seeking to topple the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei government. Rally-goers joined in chants calling for freedom for Iran, while passing motorists honked their horns in support of their cause.

The rally goers echoed the calls for an end to the Ali Khamenei regime, being heard at freedom rallies organized by Iranian American communities in major cities across the United States.

Breitbart Texas observed Sunday’s rally along a busy highway on the northwest side of San Antonio. Hopeful and enthusiastic participants waved the Iranian Lion and Sun flag, which was used until it was replaced by the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Lion and Sun flag, used before and during the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The flag is widely associated with the resistance movement to the Ayatollah Khamenei’s Islamic government.

Others in the group held posters with the images and names of protesters in Iran recently killed by the Khamenei regime. Several freedom rally participants carried signs that read “The Islamic Republic of Iran is Committing Genocide Against Iranian People Amidst an Internet Blackout, 43,000+ Dead, 350,000+ Wounded, 10,000+ Blinded”.

The crowd of rally participants stretched for two blocks along the sidewalk lining the access road to northwest Loop 410, a busy roadway lined by multiple businesses and restaurants.

Similar demonstrations against the Islamic Republic of Iran took place over the weekend in major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, and New York. At Sunday’s rally, Breitbart Texas spoke with a member of the security detail assigned to the rally.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Ardi, who said security was a major concern after an attack at an anti-Khamenei rally in Los Angeles last month. As reported by Breitbart News, in mid-January, a U-Haul truck rammed into a crowd protesting the Iranian regime. Ardi told Breitbart Texas that the group had no information about any credible threats against the rallygoers, but several members assigned to provide security were strategically placed within the group as a precaution.

Sunday’s peaceful demonstration against the Islamic Republic of Iran comes as President Trump positions U.S. military naval assets within striking range of the country. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, President Trump described the naval forces being deployed to the region, saying, “We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran. If we do make a deal, that’s good. If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”

The President has made clear his demands for a deal with Iran that include an end to the regime’s nuclear program and a cease to the killing of protesters. In addition to the U.S. military buildup in response to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the violence perpetrated against anti-Khamenei protestors in the country, on Friday, the Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against regime officials for violent repression and corruption.

The latest sanctions target six individual officials who oversee the Iranian security forces, believed responsible for the brutal crackdown on protesters, and an Iranian investor alleged to have embezzled billions in funds from the Iranian people.

