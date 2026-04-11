Texas Police Officer Shoots, Kills Resisting Suspect During Altercation

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston police officials say that a man was shot and killed by a police sergeant during an altercation resulting from a traffic stop on the city’s northwest side. Sources told Breitbart Texas that the man struck the officer with an object prior to the shooting.

Houston Police Department officials report that a sergeant initiated a traffic stop on Antoine Drive on the city’s northwest side. The suspect exited his vehicle before the sergeant got to the driver’s door and became combative, KPRC NBC2 in Houston reported.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told Breitbart Texas that the suspect attempted to evade the traffic stop and then pulled into a parking lot. The suspect got out of the vehicle and engaged in an altercation with the sergeant.

The source said the Spanish-only speaking suspect began to get the upper hand on the sergeant and started to hit him with an object. The sergeant reportedly drew his weapon and fired, striking the suspect twice.

The source said the suspect fled the scene and was later found in the woods. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

KPRC reported, “During the struggle, both fell to the ground and the sergeant’s weapon discharged.”

Police officials say that no weapon was found at the scene.

The shooting will be investigated by the Houston Police Department’s internal affairs division, the special investigative unit, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect’s name, nationality, immigration status, and other information have not been released at this time.