Schiff: Trump Is Acting Like ‘He’s in the Fifth Grade’

Thursday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called President Donald Trump “a fifth grader” for canceling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) upcoming international travel in response to her proposal to postpone the State of the Union address until the government is reopened.

Schiff said, “Well, look, I can’t say what the president’s motivation is here, whether this is related to his disappointment that the State of the Union—at the time when the government is closed, doesn’t make much sense. I can say that all too often in the last few years the president has acted like he’s in the fifth grade. And to have someone who has that running the country is an enormous problem at every level. We see it now. We’ve seen it over the last two years, and my guess is we will see it in the future. But regardless of what the president’s motivation is for this, the one thing here is—we will not let the president of the United States tell the Congress you can’t do your oversight. That appears what’s going on here. And we are a coequal branch of government. It may not have been that way over the last two years when he had a Republican Congress willing to roll over any time he asked, but that is no longer the case.”

