April Ryan Calls for Sarah Sanders Ouster — ‘You Have to Start and Start Lopping the Heads Off’

Thursday on CNN’s “Outfront,” American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan called White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for what Sanders called a “slip of the tongue.”

Partial transcript as follows:

ERIN BURNETT: [Press Secretary Sarah] Sanders told the Special Counsel, April, that countless, that “countless members of the FBI” was a “slip of the tongue,” and then she said “her statement in a separate press interview where she said rank-and-file FBI agents lost confidence in Comey”? She said, oh, that was just “a comment made ‘in the heat of the moment’ and it was not founded on anything.” Okay. So does she have credibility left?

APRIL RYAN: Not only does she not have credibility, she lied. She out and out lied. And the people, the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the President’s mouthpiece-spokesperson from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story.

When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It fires me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go.

BURNETT: That won’t happen, though, right?

RYAN: You never know. The President doesn’t want the take the fall. So he may make her take the fall.

BURNETT: Hmm.

RYAN: Erin, let me go to something else. Let me go to something else. Sarah plays a dangerous game in that room, and so has Sean. The game is dangerous because she is lying to the American public. Everything comes to the White House from war to peace and everything in between. And if you can’t trust her talking about that, what can you trust her about?

Then on top of that, she says the press is fake when she’s faking reports from the people’s house. She’s calling us fake. We’ve had colleagues who have had to move from their houses because of threats. I have to have security because of being called fake and a loser and all sorts of things from that White House. It’s time for her to go.