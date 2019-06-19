Booker: I’m Not Apologizing to Biden – He ‘Shouldn’t Need This Lesson’ and His Response Was ‘Insulting’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that he won’t apologize to fellow 2020 Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden for criticizing Biden over Biden’s statements about working with segregationist senators and that Biden “shouldn’t need this lesson.”

Booker said, “I was raised to speak truth to power…I will never apologize for doing that. And Vice President Biden shouldn’t need this lesson. And at a time when we have, from the highest offices in the land, divisiveness, racial hatred, and bigotry being spewed, he should have the sensitivity to know that this is a time I need to be an ally. I need to be a healer. I need to not engage in usage of words that will harm folks.”

He later added that Biden “knows better,” and later stated, “We’re all going to say things that are wrong, but to recognize that and to take the step that you need for healing and reconciliation, to admit to that. So, for his posture to be to me, I’ve done nothing wrong. You should apologize. I’m not a racist, is so insulting, and so missing the larger point, that he should not have to have explained to him.”

