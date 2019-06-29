VIDEO: Two Teens Stomp on Victim’s Head on NYC Subway Platform

A horrifying video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday showed two teenagers allegedly stomping on a victim’s head while on a New York City subway platform.

The video shows one suspect holding onto the victim while the other suspect allegedly strikes him, knocking the victim to the ground inside the Woodhaven Boulevard Subway station in the Richmond Hill section of Queens around 10:41 p.m. Sunday.

NYPD officers responded to the scene to find that both suspects fled after the brutal beat down. They took the 29-year-old victim to Jamaica Hospital for a fractured nose, and the victim is reportedly in stable condition, Newsweek reported.

Police describe the first suspect as a 15 to 20-year-old Hispanic male wearing beige pants, a red hooded sweater, and dark-colored sneakers. Authorities describe the second suspect as a 15 to-20 year-old black male wearing light-colored pants and a black jacket.

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers said it is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can give them information leading to the suspects’ arrest and conviction. The organization lists its number to call for those tips at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).