Castro: Trump ‘Likes to Terrorize the Migrant Families’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful former HUD Secretary Julián Castro accused President Donald Trump of intentionally trying to “terrorize” immigrants.

Castro said, “I believe that local law enforcement should do its job and federal law enforcement has its own job to do. So I’m glad to see that Los Angeles and Chicago are doing that. The other thing is what is very clear is this president likes to terrorize the migrant families. He likes to scare them. He likes to use this issue as a political weapon to draw up fear and paranoia in his base and he thinks that this is going to help him get re-elected with a narrow electoral college victory the way he got in 2016.”

“I draw a very, very straight line between these types of actions by the president, or at least the talk, the threat, and the proposal to have a citizenship question on the U.S. census,” he continued. “He wants to scare these migrant families, he wants self-deportation and chill the others from participating in the fact is that our migrant community, whether documented or undocumented, add a lot to this country. They help us move forward. they don’t deserve to be terrorized like this. And last time he all of a sudden said that he’s going to postpone the raids, he talks so much, you don’t know what to believe. But I’m glad that Los Angeles and Chicago and other police departments are pushing back.”