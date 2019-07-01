Dem Rep. Connolly: Biden Is ‘Going to Have to Up His Game’ to Win the Nomination

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who worked as a staffer for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during Biden’s time in the Senate, stated that Biden will “have to up his game” to win the nomination.

Connolly said, “I think his performance, candidly, was very disappointing, and I think he was not crisp. He seemed ill-prepared for questions that surely his debate team knew were coming, and I think he could have had a lot better response to the attacks that were launched against him. So, he’s going to have to up his game if he’s going to win this nomination and demonstrate to Democratic voters that he’s the guy who has the energy and the intellect and the will to take on Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett