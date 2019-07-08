Barr: We’ll ‘Back’ Mueller if He Doesn’t Want to Be Part of a ‘Public Spectacle’

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr stated that it appears the only reason for Congress to subpoena Special Counsel Robert Mueller is to create a “public spectacle” and if Mueller “decides that he doesn’t want to be subject to that, then the Department of Justice would certainly back him.”

Barr said, “I was disappointed to see him subpoenaed. Because I don’t think that serves any important purpose, dragging Bob Mueller up, if he, in fact, is going to stick to the report. It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle. And if Bob decides that he doesn’t want to be subject to that, then the Department of Justice would certainly back him.”

