Jill Biden: Kamala Harris ‘a Bit of a Surprise’ at the Debate

In a sit-down interview with CNN “Cuomo Primetime” host Chris Cuomo, former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, discussed her husband’s 2020 presidential bid.

Jill Biden said she was “a bit” surprised to see Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) go after her husband at the debate over his bussing issue and segregationist remarks.

“I think we knew this was going to be a little bit tougher,” the former second lady of the United States told Cuomo. “It feels a little bit different. … Things feel good.

“The biggest surprise was the debate. I think Kamala was a bit of a surprise. I think that’s the biggest surprise so far,” she added.

