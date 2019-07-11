Pelosi to Progressives: I Addressed Offensive Tweets — Your Interpretation Is Up to You

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed the back-and-forth between her and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over insulting tweets by progressives directed at more centrist Democrats.

Wednesday in a closed-door meeting, the speaker told the so-called progressives members to address their grievances privately rather than on Twitter.

Thursday Ocasio-Cortez said Pelosi was singling out “newly elected women of color.”

At the briefing, Pelosi said, “I said what I’m going to say in the caucus. They took offense. I addressed at the request of my members an offensive tweet that came out of one of the member’s offices that referenced our Blue Dogs and our New Dems essentially as segregationists. Our members took offense at that. I addressed that. How they are interpreting and carrying it to another place is up to them. ”

She added, “We respect the value of every member of our caucus. The diversity of it is a wonderful thing. Diversity is our strength. Unity is our power.”

