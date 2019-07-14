Bernie Sanders: Pelosi Is Being ‘a Little Bit’ Too Tough on AOC

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of being “a little” too tough on progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Sanders said, “It goes without saying that the future of our country and the future of the Democratic Party rests with young people. And I’m very proud, by the way, in virtually every poll that I have seen, we are winning people under 45 or 50 years of age and younger.”

He continued, “Alexandria and women of color are saying, we have got to reach out to young people. We have got to heal the pain of the working class of this country. And that is causing some political disruption within the leadership of the Democratic Party.”

When asked if Pelosi is being too tough, Sanders said, “I think a little bit. You cannot ignore the young people of this country who are passionate about economic and racial and social and environmental justice. You’ve got to bring them in, not alienate them.”

