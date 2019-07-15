Graham to Trump: ‘Aim Higher’ and Talk Policy

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to President Trump’s tweets about Democratic congresswomen by telling the president, “aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

Graham said, “We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country. They’re calling the guards along our border, the Border Patrol agents, concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the Benjamins. They’re antisemitic. They’re anti-America. Don’t get down — aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

He added, “I think they’re American citizens, who are duly-elected, that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject.”

