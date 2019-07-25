Nadler on Trump’s Impeachment: ‘Of Course, He Deserves to Go’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said President Donald Trump deserved to be impeached.

Nadler said, “I’ve said there is very substantial evidence that the president has committed multiple crimes and impeachable offenses.”

He continued, “We have to get more evidence before the American people, and we’re working at, and that’s where we’re going into court tomorrow.”

When pressed on impeachment, Nadler said, “Does he deserve to go? Of course, he deserves to go. But the question is what I said a minute ago, and we have to finish the job of amassing enough evidence before the American people.”

