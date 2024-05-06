GWU Anti-Israel Protesters Call to ‘Liberate’ World from ‘Colonialism, White Supremacy’ as U.S. Flag Replaced with Palestinian One

After replacing the elite school’s American flag with a Palestinian one, anti-Israel activists at George Washington University called to “liberate” the world from “colonialism, imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and Zionism,” as pro-Palestinian activists on college campuses continue to reveal the true agenda behind the spreading demonstrations.

In a clip from Sunday, an anti-Israel protester at George Washington University’s “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” is seen advocating for a world free from various policies and ideologies, including “colonialism” and “capitalism,” while envisioning an imminent collapse of the current system.

“Each and every one of you believes in a world liberated from colonialism, imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and Zionism. We are here to create that world. We look at the world, and we recognize an empire on the verge of implosion,” an activist says to the crowd.

This moment from a speech at the George Washington University Gaza Solidarity Encampment highlights the aims of this movement. "Each and every one of you believes in a world liberated from colonialism, imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and Zionism. We are here to create… pic.twitter.com/pSWoUJY7GC — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 5, 2024

In the background, a Palestinian flag can be seen draping from the university’s main flagpole. It was raised in place of the American flag which was removed last week.

The American flag at George Washington University has been taken down and replaced with the terrorist Palestine flag.

Does anyone else's blood boil watching this? pic.twitter.com/tkdEY1Tc1S — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 3, 2024

Republican Congressman Richard Hudson of North Carolina called out the Biden administration over the desecration of the flag, noting that it “happened BLOCKS from the Biden White House.”

“Not a word from the America Last Administration,” he lamented.

This happened BLOCKS from the Biden White House. Not a word from the America Last Administration. https://t.co/HNLwGlydji — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) May 3, 2024

In response to the incident, displeased students unfurled a large American flag on the building behind the pro-Palestinian encampment.

Patriotic students at George Washington University hang giant American flag. The huge flag has been flown from the building in response to anti-Israel activists removing an American flag from a flag pole yesterday and replacing it with the Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/3s2QlLfw9z — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 3, 2024

However, the anti-Israel protesters projected President Joe Biden’s face over the American flag, with the words “Genocide Joe” beneath. Others enacted mock tribunals where staff were sentenced to the “guillotine” and the “gallows.”

At the George Washington University Gaza Solidarity Encampment today, the protesters held a "People's Tribunal" where they put President Ellen Granberg, Provost Christopher Bracey, the Board of Trustees, @GWPolice, and many others on trial. Is it normal for students to want to… pic.twitter.com/M8F543q0MV — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 3, 2024

The anti-Israel encampment was established at GWU on April 25 and is one of many demonstrations and protest sites that have sprouted up on college and university campuses in support of an initial encampment that was established at Columbia University a week prior.

Protesters involved in the encampment at GWU have, among other things, defaced the statue of George Washington with the words, “Geoncidal Warmongering University,” written at the base of the monument and across the top half of the plaque. The statue has also been clad in a keffiyah, with a Palestinian flag draped upon its back.

George Washington University, DC: Students place a flag of Palestine and a keffiyeh on the shoulder of George Washington statue. The blue paper at the bottom reads: "George says: Free Palestine." pic.twitter.com/g1u6SdlwC4 — Luisy Morgan (@LuisyMorgan) April 29, 2024

Roughly two weeks after the October 7 massacre in Israel, GWU students projected pro-terror, anti-Israel messages on the campus building in Washington, DC, with one reading, “Glory to our martyrs.”

In December, GWU’s medical school hosted a faculty panel asserting that the Palestinian terror group Hamas has a so-called “right of resistance” against Israel.

In response to the events, the institution’s “Hillel” campus group has expressed concern about the safety and well-being of Jewish students on campus.

Demonstrations attacking Israel’s fight against Palestinian terrorists and even its very right to exist, have long been accompanied by scenes of violence, as well as rhetoric against the United States and in support of terrorism.

Recently, an anti-Israel protester at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was seen dismissing a counter-protester because he is a “white person.”

“You’re just a white person; you’re a white person [so] get out — we don’t like white people,” the keffiyeh-wearing woman insisted before chanting, “Free Palestine” as she waved a Palestinian flag.

"You're just a white person, we don't like white people" welcome to the UCLA Palestine encampment pic.twitter.com/3ZZBdl4F0G — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 26, 2024

Last month, a chilling viral clip showed a mob of Yale University students removing an American flag on campus as they shouted “Viva Viva Palestina!” to a cheering crowd.

A mob of Yale students shout "VIVA VIVA PALESTINA" as they tear down an American flag on campus, cheering when it hits the floor. (Oh, and university cops do nothing in response. Nor does the administration) pic.twitter.com/4aghYw1NBo — Sahar Tartak🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Meanwhile, during radical anti-Israel demonstrations in the heart of New York City, a pro-Palestinian protester waved a burning American flag as fellow activists cheered, while another set a counter-protester’s flag on fire, and yet another chanted “Death to America.”

NOW: A protester sets an American flag on fire outside Brooklyn Borough Hall as protesters rally on the steps pic.twitter.com/aZy7ZzqDzP — katie smith (@probablyreadit) April 15, 2024

In one shocking incident that triggered widespread outrage over Veterans Day Weekend in November, a pro-Palestinian mob was seen cheering on a protester who climbed a flagpole and tore down U.S. flags as demonstrators marched through central Manhattan.

Last night in NYC, pro-Hamas rioters tore down the American flag and replaced it with the Palestinian flag. These protests aren’t “peaceful”; they’re violent, anti-American, and anti-Israel. pic.twitter.com/KAxXoPcM96 — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) November 11, 2023

Those demonstrations began the previous night in Columbus Circle and made their way to Grand Central Terminal, where protestors kicked in the doors as law enforcement sheltered inside. As they marched through the streets of Manhattan for the second night in a row, they briefly forced the closure of the transportation hub.

They are literally destroying American greatness while everyone just stands around watching. pic.twitter.com/EqD3moSDoD — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 11, 2023

In March, an American flag was seen aflame among pro-Palestinian protesters during New York demonstrations.

NOW: Protestors set an American flag on fire in Zuccotti Park before the “Emergency Action for Gaza” gets underway pic.twitter.com/nZfyQZwQN9 — katie smith (@probablyreadit) March 19, 2024

Demonstrators were also heard chanting against the New York Police Department, comparing law enforcement as well as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to the Ku Klux Klan.

SHAMING THE TRAITORS AT 31 CHAMBERS ST pic.twitter.com/Nmcb2mVKCi — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) March 20, 2024

The scene was reminiscent of a similar video of pro-Palestinian protesters burning an American flag in January.

In early April, a video of anti-Israel protesters in Dearborn, Michigan, closing out Ramadan by chanting, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” during an International Al-Quds Day rally, went viral on social media.

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

Previously, Rutgers hosted Palestine is a Feminist and Queer Anti-Imperialist Abolition Struggle with the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Nadine Naber and Rutgers’ Maya Mikdashi, who described “free[ing] Palestine,” “dismantling” the United States, and “abolishing prisons” when talking about the their “vision.”

On March 20th, Rutgers hosted Palestine is a Feminist and Queer Anti-Imperialist Abolition Struggle with the University of Illinois at Chicago's Nadine Naber and Rutgers' Maya Mikdashi. "Our vision if we're thinking of a Free Palestine or Dismantling the US or abolishing… pic.twitter.com/EjLckuEHJ3 — Stu (@thestustustudio) March 30, 2024

The current conflict in Gaza began in October after the U.S.-designated Islamic terror group Hamas, whose charter calls openly for the murder of Jews and the elimination of the Jewish state through relentless jihad, perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history, in an operation stemming from its radical beliefs.

The attack saw some 3,000 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air, gunning down participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door-to-door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

The massacre resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 242 hostages of all ages taken — of which more than half remain in Gaza. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

Day 210 These 5 #Americans are still #Hostages in Gaza, kidnapped by #Hamas: Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35

Edan Alexander, 19

Omer Neutra, 21

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23

Keith Siegel, 62 The American media & @POTUS @JoeBiden Administration continue to be #silent!#SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/hVtWgVfAKO — Just a Dude 🇺🇸 (@VoodooChild38) May 4, 2024

According to world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, Hamas’ “death cult” relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.” In addition, he argues, pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and will all but ensure a tough conservative president in 2024.