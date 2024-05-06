Jeffrey Katzenberg Calls Trump ‘Colossal A**hole,’ Says Biden Is ‘Decent’

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg called former President Donald Trump a “colossal asshole” and a “catastrophe” during a recent Los Angeles event while also claiming that President Joe Biden is “one of the most decent human beings I know.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg — who is Biden’s campaign co-chair — was speaking Sunday at an exclusive Axios event in West Hollywood ahead of the annual Milken Institute conference, according to a Deadline report. It remains unclear who was in attendance but the report described the gathering as “well-heeled.”

“I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg reportedly said. “The only thing I can say is he was a colossal asshole then and nothing has really changed.” Later, he described Trump as a“catastrophe on a level that I don’t think people have fully paid attention to.”

Katzenberg had nothing but praise for Biden.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for 40 years, maybe 45 years,” he reportedly said. “He is actually one of the most decent human beings I know.”

The talking point is a familiar one from the 2020 election, when Democrats and the mainstream media repeatedly described Biden as “decent” while actively suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, which revealed pay-for-play corruption that has made the Biden family fabulously wealthy.

Democrats appear to be recycling the “decent” talking point with vigor this election cycle.

As Breitbart News reported, NBC’s Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost described Biden as a “decent man” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month.

American voters feel otherwise.

Recent polling shows Trump beating Biden in crucial swing states as Americans households continue to suffer under the Biden administration’s punishing inflation, which has sent the prices of essential goods and services — including food, energy, insurance, and rent — to unprecedented highs.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is a former Disney boss, has pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular Biden will need to win re-election in 2024.

