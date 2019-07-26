Dershowitz: House Impeachment Investigation ‘Is the Perfect Definition of a Fishing Expedition’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation “is the perfect definition of a fishing expedition.”

Dershowitz said, “[T]his is the perfect definition of a fishing expedition. He doesn’t know what he’s looking for. Maybe he’ll throw some hooks in the water and hope maybe he’ll come up with something. That’s not the way investigations are supposed to be conducted, either prosecutorial investigations or congressional investigations. … Americans don’t want to see this path toward impeachment. They want to see the Democrats work together with the Republicans and try to achieve something to make the lives of Americans better every day, not to go down the line to satisfy 100 radicals off — led by four radicals leading towards something that will never be impeachment.”

