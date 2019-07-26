Gillibrand: My First Presidential Act Will Be to ‘Clorox the Oval Office’

Asked what she'd do to stem foreign electoral interference, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand begins, "On the first day I become president, after I Clorox the Oval Office..." "The second thing I will do is restore our moral leadership on the world stage." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/io5EFS2yV5

Friday in Indianapolis at the National Urban League Conference, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said on the first day of her presidency she would “Clorox the Oval Office.”

Gillibrand said, “OK. So, on the first day that I become president, after I Clorox the Oval Office, which as a mother I would do.”

She added, “The second thing I will do is restore our moral leadership on the world stage.”

