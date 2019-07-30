ABC’s Hostin: Trump Voters Who Don’t Condemn His Racism Are Complicit in It

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump’s voters were “complicit” in the president’s racism if they don’t speak out against it.

During a discussion on the president’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, Hostin said, “I really think that’s what this election is about. I hope the Democrats have the cojones to make that the front issue, the front, and center issue because I think the selection —

Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Say it again. Make what the front issue?”

Hostin continued, “The morality issue. This is about whether or not you will continue to vote for and support a president who is a racist, who is a misogynist…who’s killing the environment, who is putting children in cages, who is separating families, who is dividing our country. If you are going to vote for that person and you are not going to speak out against racism, you are complicit in what he is doing to this country, period.”

She added, “That is what your America looks like. He only represents some Americans, not all.”

