Brennan: World Leaders Realize Trump Is ‘Way Out of His Depth,’ ‘Delusional’

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” former CIA Director John Brennan said the world leaders who attended the G7 summit know President Donald Trump is “delusional.”

When asked about Trump wanting Russia to be back into the group, Brennan said, “It just shows that Donald Trump still does not grasp the seriousness of what it is that Putin has done. Not only to Ukraine but also the fact that he interfered in our election, he continues to support the genocide of president Assad in Syria. All of these transgressions that have come from the Russians. And for him then to say blighty that he believes that they should get back into what would be the G8 despite the unanimous view of those countries previously that because of the annexation of Crimea, because of what they’ve been doing in Eastern Ukraine, that Russia does not deserve a seat at the table. So it’s still rather puzzling as to why Donald Trump continues to give Putin the benefit of the doubt when, in fact, he should be coming down pretty hard on the Russian leader.”

When asked how world leaders have acclimated themselves to the lack of preparation on Trump’s part, Brennan said, “Absolutely. I think a lot of the readers have written off what he says publicly. Also, I’m very concerned given his public dishonesty, what dishonesty is he engaged in these private meetings with world leaders, with the allies of countries that we have worked with so hard for so long. What is he telling them? But I think they realize that he is way, way out of his depth, that he is incompetent, but also he is somewhat delusional as far as how he views the world and his inability to grasp the reality of the geostrategic situation around the globe today.”

