FNC’s Harrigan Gets Emotional During Report on Destruction in Bahamas — ‘There’s Bodies Everywhere’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” reporter Steve Harrigan got emotional while covering the wake of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Harrigan said, “You mentioned the body count. That is going to change dramatically because when you stand here, you can smell bodies. I can see dead dogs from where I’m standing. When I walked over that hill to a church there, you can see dead bodies protruding from rocks, the bloating and bloody in the sun after several days here.”

He continued, “You get a sense that people didn’t know how many people were here, they don’t know how many people are gone. No one really seems to be looking for them very hard.”

He added, “Everything is really in a jumble, and the people seem a little bit stunned. It smells bad here. As soon as you stand here, you’re like, ‘Oh.’ If you’ve been to Rwanda during the genocide, if you’ve been to Haiti after the earthquake, you know that smell. Right here on Abaco, you have that smell.”

He concluded, “These are the poorest of the poor. They’re dead. Nobody knows who they are and how many there are. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of urgency to try to find their bodies and give them a burial at this point.”

