MSNBC Guest Tiffany Cross: ‘Turns out Donald Trump Is the Secret Muslim President’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” The Beat DC managing editor Tiffany Cross mockingly said President Donald Trump was “the secret Muslim president,” given Trump’s now-canceled planned meeting with Taliban leaders in the United States.

Cross said, “It is kind of ironic maybe it turns out Donald Trump is the secret Muslim president that they feared Barack Obama was. Where is the outrage from the right? I don’t understand this, the scary thing from all of this. This should be breaking news banners all across the country.”

She continued, “I wonder what Fox News is talking about. I just don’t think this is being taken seriously. We talked about this on Friday, trying to cover this administration, it’s like trying to catch confetti, there is so much. The challenge is foreign policy, there are so many people removed from 9/11, so you go to his rallies, and you ask these MAGA people, ‘tell me the difference of Taliban and Al Qaeda?’ I really doubt they can do that.”

She added, “I fear what will happen with this president having access to the codes. Just really quickly this is crazy because he puts it out there for us to see.”

