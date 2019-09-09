Trump: I’ll Give out Report on ‘My Financial Condition’ Before Election

While speaking to reporters on Monday, President Trump promised he will release a report on the condition of his finances at some point before the 2020 election and stated that “the numbers are many, many times what you think.”

Trump said, “I own a lot of different places. Soon, you’ll find that out…at some point prior to the election, I’m going to be giving out a financial report of me, and it’ll be extremely complete. I’m going to give out my financial condition. And you’ll be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think.”

