Kamala Harris: Trump Didn’t Pull the Trigger in El Paso But He Has ‘Been Tweeting Out the Ammunition’

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump did not “pull the trigger” at the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, TX. However, she said he had been “tweeting out the ammunition.”

Harris said, “El Paso and Beto, God love you for standing to courageously in the midst of that tragedy. People asked me in El Paso. They said, you know because I have a long-standing record on this issue. They said, do you think Trump is responsible for what happened? And I said, well, look. Obviously, he didn’t pull the trigger, but he certainly been tweeting out the ammunition.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN