Report: Alleged Austin Gunmen, Ages 15 and 17, Used Stolen Guns

The two alleged gunmen who carried out at least ten shootings in Austin, Texas, from Saturday into Sunday are identified as 15- and 17-year-olds who used stolen guns.

KVUE’s Toney Plohetski reported: “Austin authorities confirm a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old using stolen guns carried out 12 random shootings.”

Breitbart News reported that four people were injured in the shootings, and cars were allegedly stolen. Two suspects — the two teens — were arrested, and a third suspect is still at large.

People noted that the third suspect “is believed to be near the Austin suburb of Manor.”

KXAN pointed out that two fire stations — Station 26 and Station 32 — were allegedly targeted in some of the shootings. No firefighters were injured during the incidents.

The outstanding suspect is described as “a white or Hispanic male in his late teens.”