Report: Alleged Austin Gunmen, Ages 15 and 17, Used Stolen Guns

The two alleged gunmen who carried out at least ten shootings in Austin, Texas, from Saturday into Sunday are identified as 15- and 17-year-olds who used stolen guns.
KVUE’s Toney Plohetski reported: “Austin authorities confirm a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old using stolen guns carried out 12 random shootings.”
Breitbart News reported that four people were injured in the shootings, and cars were allegedly stolen. Two suspects — the two teens — were arrested, and a third suspect is still at large.
People noted that the third suspect “is believed to be near the Austin suburb of Manor.”
KXAN pointed out that two fire stations — Station 26 and Station 32 — were allegedly targeted in some of the shootings. No firefighters were injured during the incidents.
The outstanding suspect is described as “a white or Hispanic male in his late teens.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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