Scarborough: Trump ‘Completely Ignorant’ to Dismiss Libyan Model

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday discussed John Bolton’s ousting as national security adviser and the fallout between Bolton and President Donald Trump.

Trump criticized Bolton for bringing up using the “Libyan model” on North Korea, which Scarborough argued was “completely ignorant” on the president’s part because the Libyan model was “seen as a great success.”

“First of all, you just can’t this go by whenever Donald Trump talks about Iraq and how smart he was on Iraq. Sometimes he was for the Iraq War, sometimes he was against the Iraq War. He, of course, forgets all the times that he said that he thought the Iraq War would be good and would be good for business and be good for the stock market,” stated Scarborough.

“Willie, as you know, the Libyan model, actually diplomatically, was seen as a great success,” he added, “and the president would just have to be completely ignorant of history and have ignored the news for the past 15 years, which I’m sure he did, to not understand that they were talking about how the United States worked to disarm Libya’s WMD weapons. They weren’t talking about what Barack Obama did later on in invading Libya and killing that leader, which of course at the time we said that was troubling only because of what the Libyan model had yielded us. So, they agreed to give up their arms program.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent