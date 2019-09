Sen. Ted Cruz: "I think Texas is a battleground. I think Texas is going to be hotly contested in 2020. I believe the President will win Texas. I think it will be closer than last time." https://t.co/yoZvU41Ic5 pic.twitter.com/lHtNTncfuo

Thursday at the Christian Science Monitor breakfast, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that traditional Republican-leaning Texas would be “hotly contested” in the 2020 election.

Cruz said, “I think Texas is a battleground. I think Texas is going to be hotly contested in 2020. I believe the President will win Texas. I think it will be closer than last time.”

