Jackson Lee: We’re Investigating to ‘Educate the Public,’ and Find Facts

On Saturday's broadcast of MSNBC's "AM Joy," House Judiciary Committee member Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that

Jackson Lee said, “We’re investigating so that we can educate the public, but as well, find all the facts that may be relevant to then writing the articles of impeachment. Which, by the way, that is what will go to the floor of the House for a vote.”

