Sen. Doug Jones: Kavanaugh Can Be Impeached If He Lied to the Senate

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said if Justice Brett Kavanaugh lied to the Senate during his confirmation process, he could be impeached.

Reacting to a New York Times report about Kavanaugh’s potential involvement in unwanted sexual contact, Jones said, “It is inevitable. I think the point that people are making is that we didn’t have a proper investigation. There was a real rush to make sure that the nomination got through according to the timetable that Senator McConnell wanted it to get through. There was no point in that. We should have had a full, fair, thorough investigation, and these questions would have come up then and would have been answered. You know, right now, we are going to get into the political season which makes it worse.”

He continued, “There are things that can be done and whether they will be done remains to be seen based on the allegations coming out in the Times today, and we will see how it goes. But at some point, he was confirmed and that what the Constitution says. But if it is in fact that he lied to the committee, that is a pretty serious allegation, and people can be impeached for that.”

He added, “The fact is that this is inevitable, and that is what the other side fails to recognize, is what the president fails to recognize that this was inevitable that someone would continue to investigate and get to the bottom of this, and, unfortunately, we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation and opportunity to review it back in the fall.”

