Dem Rep. Espaillat: ‘I Agree with Beto’ on Mandatory Buybacks

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that he agrees with 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) call for mandatory buybacks of certain guns.

Espaillat said, “I agree with Beto. I think that we should not be playing this very conservative approach with regards to a weapons ban, with background checks, with…the whole array of bills that are on way to be passed and are supported by the American people. First, it’s background checks. I think 80-plus percent of the American people support it. But I think next is an assault weapons ban.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett