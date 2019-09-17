Kevin McCarthy: ‘Nobody in America Wants’ Trump’s ‘Imaginary Impeachment’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday commented on House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) recent remarks about still being focused on impeaching President Donald Trump despite the recent uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh dominating the headlines.

McCarthy said that “nobody in America” wants the “imaginary impeachment” Nadler campaigned on and is still pushing for Trump.

“It’s an imaginary impeachment,” McCarthy told “Fox & Friends.” “Nobody in America wants this. There are no facts for it. And here’s Nadler, who campaigned to become chairman on the whole basis that he’d be best for impeachment the day after the election.”

“[I]t’s imaginary. He’s not doing anything for it,” he added.

