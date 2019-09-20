Gabbard Doubles Down on Trump ‘Pimp’ Remarks — ‘Intent Was Made Very Clear with That Tweet’

Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) continued her criticisms of President Donald Trump over his comments about a potential United States response to a recent attack on oilfields in Saudi Arabia.

Gabbard, who released a video on Monday telling Trump the U.S. soldiers are not his “prostitutes” that he can “pimp” out to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman, doubled down on her remarks, saying on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that the president’s “intent was made very clear.”

“Those are obviously very strong words directed at the president, the commander in chief,” host Martha MacCallum stated. “Congresswoman Gabbard, do you stand by those?”

“As a soldier, I took an oath, as well as as a member of Congress. But as a soldier, I took an oath to support and defend our Constitution … to protect and defend the American people, not the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, not any other foreign power,” Gabbard replied. “Now, if for some reason that’s not what Trump meant, then he should come out and say that’s not what I meant and clarify it. But he hasn’t done that.”

She later added, “I think Trump’s tweet was very clear. And if he didn’t mean what he said, then he should clarify and actually say what he means. As president of the United States, you’ve got to be very careful about the words that you’re using because they carry a lot of impact.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent