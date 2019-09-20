Kamala Harris: ‘I Absolutely Urge this Whistleblower to Go Directly to Congress’

. @KamalaHarris : "[Whistleblower] may feel a sense of concern that they're going to be attacked by this president, but the American people will stand with you...This is about a solemn duty that this person...to do everything we can to reinforce the integrity of our democracy." https://t.co/830GeWIJEH pic.twitter.com/JBf42bD9Ym

Friday while speaking to reporters on the campaign trail, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) urged the whistleblower who has complained about President Donald Trump’s communications with a foreign leader to go directly to Congress.

Harris said, “We have your back, that the intelligence community, that the United States Congress will support you. You have, as you obviously figured out, an obligation to let the American people know when any member of our government is collaborating with a foreign government to undermine our democracy. This is so much bigger than any individual. This is literally about a solemn duty that this person and we all should have to do everything we can to reinforce the integrity of our democracy.”

She added, “I absolutely urge this whistleblower to go directly to Congress, whether in closed session or in open session.”

