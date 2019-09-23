Booker on Campaign: ‘I Don’t Want to Stick Around if I’m Not in This to Win It’

Last week, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)’s campaign manager issued a warning to staffers that Booker may have to drop out if he cannot raise almost $2 million by September 30.

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Booker said he is trying to push for the additional funds because he does not want to remain in the race if he cannot be competitive.

Booker revealed since his announcement, fundraising has been going well, but he made his pitch to viewers to donate if they want him to remain in the race.

“We have built a campaign to win, but we wanted to be very honest with people,” Booker explained. “The fourth quarter is when you grow. And if we don’t have the money to grow, we are not going to be able to stay competitive in this race. And folks, in my opinion, I don’t want to stick around if I’m not in this to win it.”

